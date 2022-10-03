Solange Knowles : She enters the history of music, Beyoncé congratulates her

Solange Knowles is the first African-American to write music for a New York City Ballet performance. She was congratulated by her illustrious elder.

The Knowles family has just marked even more the history of music in the United States. And this time it’s not thanks to Beyoncé, but thanks to her little sister, Solange. Last Thursday, she presented a score of her creation to the New York City Ballet. Which makes her the first African-American to compose a musical work for the venerable institution.

Solange Knowles, 36, shared her emotion on Instagram via several snaps bearing the caption: “Heart so filled.” On a snapshot, we discover the artist tenderly embraced by her big sister, Beyoncé, with their mother Tina. Jay-Z’s wife also reacted to the success of her sis, also on Instagram.

She expressed all her admiration on Sunday: “My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you. You are a visionary and a unique person. Congratulations on being the first African-American woman to compose for New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deeply”. Beyoncé added, jokingly, “May I suggest you don’t piss off my sister.”

( fec )