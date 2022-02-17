Solar car developments could be revived thanks to a new material

Will this be a common image in the future? Cars that obtain energy from the sun and with it charge their batteries to run on green electricity

Among so many ways to increase the autonomy of electric cars that are released every day, one of the easiest to understand for ordinary people without so much technical preparation, but equally concerned about the phenomenon that is advancing and that at some point they will have to adopt, is to support the electrical charge that is provided to the battery, through photovoltaic energy, or solar, as it is commonly called.

The big problem that solar cars have faced since they began to be developed has always been the enormous surface they require in solar panels.in order to collect enough energy from the sun to propel itself. The smaller these cars are, the fewer panels can be placed on their bodywork, but if they are enlarged a lot, the excess weight of the bodywork plus that of the panels themselves, generate greater consumption. which ends in a vicious circle from which it seems impossible to get out.

The big problem with solar cars has always been the number of panels required to move a car that is extremely light and reduced in dimensions for passengers.

For that reason, solar energy can be used as a supplement to improve performance and not as the only source of electrical energy move a car. Or at least that seemed to be what happened so far, because a new compound seems to rekindle the hopes of engineers specialized in the field.

A group of scientists from Stanford University, have developed new materials called transition metal dicacogenides, or TMDs.and that they have the possibility of creating a photovoltaic cell 15 times thinner than a sheet of paper.

“The search for new materials is necessary because the reigning king of solar materials, silicon, is too heavy, bulky and rigid for applications where flexibility, light weight and high power are pre-eminent, such as wearable devices and sensors or vehicles. aerospace and electricalindicates the report of the Stanford Universityto add later that “Silicon represents 95% of the current solar market, but it is far from perfect. We need new materials that are lightweight, flexible and, frankly, more environmentally friendly”He said krishna saraswatProfessor of Electrical Engineering and main author of the article, warning that silicon is polluting for the environment.

The compound of TMD and graphene seems to be the way to create these sheets capable of capturing solar energy and converting it into electricity

But this is just the beginning of the road, because in the first tests, the TMD has barely managed to convert 2% of the solar energy it receives into electrical energy while the known panels of silicon do it with 30% of what they receive from the sun. “For their use to become widespread, TMDs will have to close that gap”Explain Saraswat.

Then, Within the research being carried out at Stanford, one of the applications that seems to have worked is combining graphene. To make their new solar cell, researchers They layered TMD with this material, added a layer of flexible polymer to both sides, and added an additional layer to improve light absorption.

this prototype improved more than 100% TMD efficiency by itself, reaching the conversion of the 5.1%which although it is still low, for scientists it is a path on which to advance to reach 27% in a short time.

The Lightyear One is an electric car that is powered by solar energy and mains electricity. The project tries to reduce the one obtained from a charger and increase the one that comes from the sun

cars like the Lyghtyear Onedeveloped in Netherlandsyou have already marked autonomy records in closed circuits at constant speed, as a complement to the electricity charge of the batteries charged by the network itself. The project tries to do that little by little, the amount of electrical energy obtained by plugging the car into a charger is lessand that which comes from the photovoltaic cells increases, but This discovery, published in December 2021, could speed up this process significantly.

Will there be a car in the future that is only powered by the sun and allows people around the world to move as they do today, with the sole energy of the sun? Until recently it seemed impossible. Science seems hell-bent on turning that theory around.

KEEP READING

De Lorean, the car from “Back to the Future”, is renewed with an electric model

In Australia they use the old oil from potato chips to charge an electric car

Auto Industry Watchful: Driverless Drifting Car Could Reduce Accidents in the Future