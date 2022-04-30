Solar eclipse April 30, 2022: The 3 zodiac signs most affected by the phenomenon

On the night of this Saturday, April 30, people from different countries around the world will be able to appreciate one of the most interesting astronomical phenomena: a partial solar eclipsewhich will have effects that can be perceived with the naked eye, but also astrologically, since the signs of the zodiac You will experience different sensations.

It should be remembered that this type of eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sunpartially covering it, and according to experts it will last approximately 27 minutes.

The solar eclipse can be seen from the southern cone of the planet, but the astrological effects can be perceived by people all over the world.

Although all the signs will be affected, there are three that will perceive it in a more intense way, and here we tell you what they are.

Taurus

The eclipse occurs in your signso you will be more aware of the person you are now and how you experience a transition in the way you see yourself.

It is a great time to reformulate who you are, what you want, how you can act and go for the projects you have in mind. From this eclipse you may see yourself differently.

Cancer

Your groups of friends and interests that you frequent, your future projects and the way you relate to them may be in a time of change or renewal.

Besides, you will be filled with creative energy starting today Saturday, which can open the doors to new collective projects.

Pound

This solar eclipse falls in your zone of emotional depth, so you may be more sensitive but the potential for transformation is greater.

A good time opens to get in touch with your emotions, your fears, your sexual desires and also to link yourself to some mystical activity.

