Solar eclipse of April 2022: the 4 zodiac signs most affected

The solar eclipse in April will be more intense for 4 signs of the zodiac.

This Sunday, April 30, a partial solar eclipse of the new moon will occur, the first of the 2022 season and whose effects will be noticed by all the signs of the zodiac, although not in the same way.

According to astrological predictions, 4 signs will feel the impact of this natural phenomenon the most which is characterized by causing drastic changes in different aspects of our lives. This one in particular, when it happens in Taurus, will shake the sectors of love, money and values.

The effects of the solar eclipse will be more intense and overwhelming for the signs that make up this list. Bustle explained that new moons, phases where solar eclipses occur, represent beginnings and it is unusual for an eclipse to coincide with a black moon, that is, the second new moon in a month, as in this case.

Naturally, being in the season of the bull and occurring in this sign, the April solar eclipse will have more effects on those born from April 20 to May 20. According to Bustle’s predictions, will notice the changes in the areas of identity and image; They will be forced out of their comfort zone. If you have thought about undergoing a makeover, now is the time.

An unexpected turn is coming in your area of ​​work, new projects or opportunities will be tempting, however, you should not make hasty decisions. The sign that rules those born from July 23 to August 22 could feel an exhausting tension because their responsibilities will begin to change.

The energetic changes for those born from October 23 to November 21 they will arrive in the area of ​​​​friendship. It will be important to be honest with others and set healthy boundaries to avoid problems with friends.

The April eclipse will be affecting the home and family areas. Those born between January 20 and February 18 are likely to deal with nostalgic feelings, which is not common for them. Your life could feel unbalanced. The astrologers’ recommendation is to accept this transformation in order to adapt.

