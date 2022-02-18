Solar panels will soon enable underwater wireless connections

“Until now, achieving high-speed links using off-the-shelf silicon solar cells has required complex modulation schemes and algorithms, which are computationally intensive, use additional power and create high processing latency.”said the lead scientist, Professor Jing Xu. “Using (computer) modeling and simulation of connected solar cells, we optimized the peripheral circuit, which significantly improved the performance of our solar cell-based detector”Add.

Solar cells are designed to capture incoming scattered light from a fairly wide area. Its efficiency is far better at channeling that light into an electrical circuit than it is at converting it into a data signal. Compared to using radio or acoustic waves, light-based underwater wireless communication exhibits higher speed, lower latency, and requires less power. Now, however, a team from China’s Zhejiang University says it’s possible to tackle this.

Although solar cells are designed to convert light into energy, researchers have shown that they can also be used to achieve underwater wireless optical communication with high data rates. This new approach could offer a low-power, cost-effective way to transmit data underwater.

Need for efficient underwater communication

According to Jing Xu there is a critical need for efficient underwater communication to meet the growing demand for submarine data exchange. Above all, for activities to protect the oceans around the world. For example, in coral conservation efforts, data links become necessary to transmit data to divers, manned submarines, underwater sensors, and unmanned autonomous underwater vehicles to surface ships that support this work.

In the journal Optics Letters Xu and his team report on the laboratory experiment in which they used an array of commercially available solar cells to create a lensless system optimized for high-speed optical sensing underwater. Solar cells offer a much larger detection area than photodiodes traditionally used as detectors in wireless optical communication.

“To our knowledge, we demonstrated the highest bandwidth ever achieved for a commercial optical communication system based on silicon solar panels with a large detection area”Xu said. “This type of system could even allow data exchange and power generation with a single device”.

underwater tests

The researchers tested the new design in which they used a 3×3 solar panel to create a detection area of ​​3.4×3.4 centimeters, in a 7 meter long water tank that emulated an underwater channel. Mirrors were also used to extend the length of the optical signal path, creating a transmission distance of 35 meters.

This system showed reliable stability, low power consumption and high performance. Even though a simple detection scheme was used, this new system exhibited a much higher detection bandwidth, leading to a higher data rate, compared to other studies using commercial silicon solar cells with a large detection area as detectors.

In order to optimize this system for real-world application in underwater communications, Xu and the rest of the researchers plan to study its rperformance with weak optical signals. These tests will demonstrate how the system performs in muddy and/or moving water. In turn, they are also working on making the system more practical by adjusting key parameters such as the number of solar cells in the array and the required reverse bias voltage.