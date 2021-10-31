Tech

SOLAR STORM COMING BETWEEN TODAY AND TOMORROW

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee30 mins ago
0
An intense geomagnetic storm could hit Earth between today and tomorrow. The Halloween storm, as it was renamed for the temporal coincidence with the scariest night of the year, could produce polar auroras visible to the naked eye even at 50 degrees of latitude.

This means that in Europe they could be spotted in Belgium, for example, while in the US the lucky ones could be the inhabitants of Oregon.

But beyond the allure of light trails, experts fear that this intense flow of energetic particles could interfere with communications. Yesterday, in fact, the powerful solar flare caused a radio blackout in part of Latin America.

This is because solar flares affect our planet’s magnetic field, which in turn can disrupt power grids and communication networks. “The harmful radiation from a flare cannot penetrate the Earth’s atmosphere and physically affect humans on Earth,” NASA explained. “However, if intense enough, they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communication signals travel.”

Thankfully, any disruption is likely to be only temporary, experts say.

The most famous precedent is the geomagnetic storm of March 1989 that affected the Quèbec region, causing a powerful blackout. It was, recalls the Ingv, a very extensive event that occurred at high latitudes (but not very high) and involved many people who literally remained in the dark for several days.

In that case, also due to the geology of the place, with a more resistive subsoil than that of the surrounding areas, the GICs, unable to flow well in the ground, concentrated massively on the electric current transmission lines, producing that huge damage that was the blackout.

Source link

