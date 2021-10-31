Solar storm coming, blackout unknown

ROME – A magnetic storm could hit the Earth in the next few hours. A natural event that occurs regularly after many years. “The harmful radiation from a flare cannot penetrate the Earth’s atmosphere and physically affect humans on Earth,” NASA explained. “However, if intense enough, they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communication signals travel.” Thankfully, any disruption is likely to be only temporary, experts say.

What are solar flares

But what is it specifically about? The flare is the result of an enormous expulsion of plasma from the outer layer of the Sun. The plasma is mainly made up of electrons and protons and in this case is dragged by the magnetic field of the solar corona. Solar flares are divided into five power classes according to their brightness in X-rays. In increasing order of power they are A, B, C, M and X. Each class is ten times more powerful than the previous one, with the most powerful X and is further divided linearly into 9 classes, numbered from 1 to 9. The solar flare under analysis is included in class X1.

Coronal Mass Emission (CME), which is now directed towards the Earth, travels at more than 1,260 km / s. But this is not the first time this has happened. According to the Ingv, the Sun’s magnetic field reverses its polarity every 11 years: this affects, for example, the number of sunspots present on its surface. One way of following the course of the solar activity cycle is, therefore, to count the number of sunspots. The cycle of solar activity begins when the number of sunspots is minimal. This number increases over time and reaches its maximum towards the middle of the cycle and then decreases to a new minimum when, therefore, a new cycle begins.

Since the coronal mass ejections that generate geomagnetic storms occur primarily at sunspots, the higher the number of sunspots on the Sun, the more likely storms are to occur. These storms are therefore more frequent during the maximum of solar activity, even if very intense storms, whose “effectiveness” is often greater in terms of possible damage to the Earth, also occur during the descending phase of the cycle.



