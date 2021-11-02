Solar storm coming: what damage will it do on earth?

It is a plasma bubble that comes from the Sun and is investing our planet, giving rise to an intense geomagnetic storm. Here are the consequences.

A dangerous sun bath

The phenomenon could lead to production of polar auroras visible to the naked eye even at 50 degrees of latitude.

In Europe in fact the geomagnetic storm will be visible in Belgium, while Oregon is the luckiest state in the United States. But if this event creates amazement and charm, on the other hand there are those who think about the possible consequences: experts in fact fear that this intense flow of energetic particles can interfere with communications.

This plasma bubble has already caused a radio blackout in parts of Latin America. This is because solar flares affect our planet’s magnetic field, which in turn can disrupt power grids and communication networks.

Why does the blackout happen? NASA explains it to us

“The harmful radiation from a flare cannot penetrate the Earth’s atmosphere and physically affect humans on Earth. However, if intense enough, they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communication signals travel “.

But experts reassure us, pointing out that any potential disruption will only be temporary.

Let’s try to understand the phenomenon better

The flare is the result of an enormous expulsion of plasma from the outer layer of the Sun. The plasma is mainly made up of electrons and protons and in this case is dragged by the magnetic field of the solar corona. Solar flares are divided into five power classes according to their brightness in X-rays. In increasing order of power they are A, B, C, M and X. Each class is ten times more powerful than the previous one, with the most powerful X and is further divided linearly into 9 classes, numbered from 1 to 9. The solar flare under analysis fell into class X1. Coronal Mass Emission (CME), which is now directed towards the Earth, travels at more than 1,260 km / s. But this is not the first time this has happened.

The INGV clarifies our ideas

INGV is theNational Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, that is the Italian research body responsible for the study of geophysical and volcanological phenomena and the management of the respective national monitoring networks for seismic and volcanic phenomena.

From it we learn that the Sun’s magnetic field reverses its polarity every 11 years: this affects the number of sunspots present on its surface. One way of following the course of the solar activity cycle is, therefore, to count the number of sunspots.

The cycle of solar activity begins when the number of sunspots is minimal. This number increases over time and reaches its maximum towards the middle of the cycle and then decreases to a new minimum when, therefore, a new cycle begins.

Since the coronal mass ejections that generate geomagnetic storms occur mainly at sunspots, the higher the number of sunspots on the Sun, the more likely it is that storms will occur.