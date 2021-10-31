Solar storm hits Earth: possible telecommunications interference

A geomagnetic storm of class G3, therefore among the most powerful, hits the Earth in these hours, and NASA has already issued the alert. The coronal mass ejection phenomenon, at the base of the solar storm, was observed on Thursday on the side of the star facing our planet.

The consequences are not only fascinating, for example with the Northern Lights, but also practical. In fact, problems can occur with satellites, interference in radio communications and electronic devices, even blackouts as happened in South America.

Other weaker storms may be recorded in the coming days.

