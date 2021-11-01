Solar storm, the risks to the Earth

Between October 31 and November 1, the Earth could be hit by one of the most powerful geomagnetic storms of class G3. The planet will be hit by an intense flow of G3 energetic particles. The consequences can vary. From the milder ones, such as the spectacular phenomenon of the Northern Lights. To the most serious, such as probable problems with satellites and GPS reception. But also interference in radio communications and electronic devices, up to the blackout.