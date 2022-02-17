Solari and the decision to give up America after seeing that there are only cold breasts

Santiago Solari has a clear picture of his future in America

February 16, 2022 9:45 p.m.

America he had not had such a bad start since 2008 when in 5 games he barely added 7 points, now with Santiago Solari They barely add up to 4 units, which worries the board, which is already thinking about replacing Indiecito.

Santiago Solari showed desperation after the bad game offered by his players. The lack of goal was a difficult problem to remedy. The Argentine DT even put three forwards, but the result was the same.

At a press conference, the Argentine strategist was approached about the team’s lack of dedication and if the squad had already gotten out of hand. Santiago Solari clarified that last year they were the best team now they haven’t had a good start, but that their idea is not to give up.

Will Santiago Solari resign from America?

It is evident that Santiago Solari don’t want to give up America, but if he is making merits to be fired and thus at least take the money for the dismissal. The Argentine DT was even upset when they reiterated the question that the team was too big for him.

