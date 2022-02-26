Solari’s America is one defeat away from being the worst in history

Enrique Martinez Villar

The start of Closure 2022 has been very poor as to points and wins for America, and this Saturday’s game against Pumas could mean entering the negative history of the club since the short tournaments were established, as long as the Santiago Solari team falls on CU in this date 7.

After six days played in the tournament America just adds up four points thanks to a tie on Matchday 1 against Puebla and one victory on the date five before Saints in Torreón, which is why Solari’s position as coach is at risk.Solari’s position as coach is at risk.

Yes America will get to lose to cats it would be converting at worst blue-cream team until the Matchday 7 in the history of short tournaments, which began to be established from the Summer of 1996.

A tie of the Eagles vs. Cougars It would equaling in 5 punts which until now is worst start to the season in America what was in the Opening 2003, when they were led a second time by the Dutchman, Leo Beenhacker, who ended up lifting the team at the end of the season, but did not reach him to get into the Liguilla or the Repechage.

A victory I would be taking them to seven points and they would begin to haunt the Repechage positions if combined with negative results from Mazatlan, Monterrey and Tijuana, teams that so far have more units than the Eagles.

Match 120 between Pumas and America

The duel of this Saturday Come in Felines and Eagles in the University Olympic will be the 120 in the history of this rivalry, which began to be played in the 1961-62 season and that it was the first that the university students had in the Maximum Circuit.

The July 1, 1962 the first game was played which culminated with a score of 2-0 in favor of America with goals from Francisco Moacyr and Antonio Jasso.

