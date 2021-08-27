Solaris, here is Roman Abramovich’s new 500 million euro superyacht

Roman Abramovich still enjoys his holidays: the Russian tycoon patron of Chelsea, with a fortune estimated by Forbes of 14 billion and a half dollarsi, is at sea aboard her latest “jewel”. It is about Solaris, a 500 million euro superyacht, the Mediterranean phenomenon of the moment: it has been spotted offshore Cap d’Antibes, on the French Riviera, before arriving in Costa Smeralda, “Reported” by a lot of posts on social media that show its enormity and spectacularity.

Once again Roman Abramovich nothing was missing, paying attention to the details: the name of the boat is a tribute to the 1972 Soviet film by Andrei Arsen’evič Tarkovski (which Steven Soderbergh remake in 2002 with George Clooney), it’s long 140 meters and includes 48 cabins which are real mini-apartments. 96 people can get on board among 36 (lucky) guests who – among other things – also have swimming pools and spas, plus another 60 people for the crew. In all there are eight bridges, and there is no shortage an internal garage for a helicopter that allows the tycoon to get around with ease.

There are two engines with one pod propulsion system which allows significant fuel savings, is less noisy, more performing, makes maneuvers more agile and it also does not scrape the bottom since the propellers act as stabilizers.

A masterpiece of technology and design, Solaris has just come out of Lloyd Werft shipyards in Bremerhaven in Germany which for the occasion – according to what the Sun has revealed – have set up a hangar “bigger and taller than Buckingham Palace”.

Should he get tired of Solaris, Roman Abramovich would still have valid alternatives: for example «Eclipse», another 163-meter superyacht (among the largest in the world) and cost over a billion dollars that on board – in addition to 24 cabins, two swimming pools, a nightclub, a submarine capable of reaching 50 meters deep – also has a missile defense system (I do not know what can happen on the high seas). Among others there is “Whisper”, 50 meters long, with 6 cabins for 12 people: in short, the Chelsea patron is in place even for a quick weekend.

