sold at dizzying prices

For several years now McDonald’s, one of the chains of fast food most famous in the world, he decided to say goodbye to plastic straws, preferring an alternative in paper, in order to reduce its environmental impact. The excessive use of disposable plastic is in fact one of the most serious problems of pollution.

The decision green however, not all customers liked the colossus, and some of them miss the old plastic straws. The most nostalgic, willing to do anything to get them back, are looking for them everywhere and online the ads they have achieved dizzying figures: let’s see how much they cost.

McDonald’s, some straws are worth a fortune

To find out how much McDonald’s precious plastic straws are sold for, just take a look at them eBay, the famous sales and auction portal, to find ads that even reach the figure of 5,000 euros per piece. Of course, these are perfectly preserved straws, still wrapped in their protective wrapping distinguished by the unmistakable logo of the famous fast food.

The higher prices naturally concern the older straws, i.e. those dating back to 80s, decidedly rarer than the more recent ones, but also the more current ones, used from the 2000s onwards, manage to reach decidedly interesting figures.

McDonald’s green turn

For several years the McDonald’s chain has decided to become one of the protagonists in the fight against climate change, setting itself an ambitious goal: to recycle 100% of its wrappers by the end of 2021. At the moment, in addition to eliminating plastic straws, the famous fast food has decided to use it also for sandwiches and croquettes paper wrappers, as Massimiliano Dell’Acqua points out:

“Since 2019 we have already eliminated 134 million straws, every year. And thanks to the paper packaging we have saved 1000 tons of plastic per year“.

By 2025, McDonald’s also plans to make it eco-sustainable all the games contained within theHappy Meal, that is the menu designed specifically for children.