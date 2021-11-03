sold out in a few hours!

Update 11 am: guest sector sold out. According to what was reported by the Biancoceleste club and the Vivaticket website, the four thousand tickets available to Salernitana fans have been pulverized. An impressive figure. At this point, in addition to a further supply of 400 tickets, it is possible to open the entire South curve. In that case at least two thousand other people would have the opportunity to attend the match between Lazio and Salernitana, but the final word will be up to the authorities of public security. It is possible to buy the ticket for the other sectors without any limitation, the feeling is that the grenade hearts in the capital could be even 5000.

Originally the start was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, but the requests from Salerno and its province were so many that the GOS and the host company authorized the 48-hour advance. The pre-sale of tickets to attend the match scheduled for Sunday afternoon has begun todayor at the Olympic stadium between Lazio and Salernitana, a sort of derby for the former president Claudio Lotito who, even as an opponent, will be able to admire the spectacle of an extraordinarily important supporter and who, perhaps, has not been able to pamper and appreciate until bottom. No official data have yet been provided, after all, the availability of tickets is more than four thousand units and no one is likely to remain out. However, at 10 pm, it seems that 3700 has already been reached, incredibly important numbers that place Salerno among the first squares in Italy for the number of spectators far from the friendly walls. The Capitoline association said it was willing to grant the entire South curve (the one usually occupied by the Romanist ultras) if it was sold out, with an attached increase in capacity. The various clubs from Central and Northern Italy will be added to the ultras groups and clubs that will depart from the city and the province, and delegations from abroad have also been announced. Possibility to access without a card also in the other sectors.