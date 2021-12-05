Tech

SOLD OUT in just 15 minutes in China

Sales of OPPO Reno7 exceed 100 million Yuan ($ 15 million) in just 15 minutes. The devices went “Sold Out” in no time after the opening of sales.

OPPO Reno7: a written success

Earlier today (December 3, 2021), OPPO’s Reno7 series went on sale in its Chinese home market. The training saw explosive success in the region, with first sales reaching a whopping 100 million Yuan (about 15 million US dollars) in minutes.

With the first sale seeing excellent results, the smartphone maker even shared this result on their account Weibo official (a Chinese microblogging website) via an online poster.

The midrange series just unveiled, including the Vanilla and Pro model, sold devices for over US $ 15 million in just 15 minutes. This is quite impressive considering that the Reno7 has a starting cost of 2,699 Yuan (about 420 US dollars) and the Reno7 Pro starts at 3,699 Yuan (about 580 US dollars).

Speaking of the smartphones themselves, both phones come with a display AMOLED, but the Pro model sports a slightly larger panel. Under the hood, the basic version houses a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G while the Pro variant comes with the chipset MediaTek Dimenisty 1200 Max.

While the series features a triple-lens setup, the Reno7’s main camera enjoys a 64-megapixel sensor. The Reno7 Pro, on the other hand, is equipped with a 50-megapixel main snapper. Both models are powered by a large 4,500 mAh and support 60W fast charging for the vanilla variant and 65W fast charging for the Pro iteration.

