SOLD OUT in just five minutes

The series Xiaomi 12 made up of the standard model, the 12 Pro variant and the economical 12X, it was put on sale for the first time yesterday in China; the company posted earnings worth 1.8 billion Yuan (~ $ 283 million) in just five minutes across both offline and online channels.

Xiaomi 12 is a success

The Chinese OEM has adopted a new strategy for its flagship line this year and has released a compact premium flagship for the first time in years. This product has been accompanied by a Pro variant, which is the real flagship of the range, and the cheaper Xiaomi 12X, which has been very intelligently designed and evaluated, targeting those looking for a flagship experience. company without spending a fortune. Soon then, a model will also arrive Ultra. It was previously rumored that it would be released on the same day as the rest of its siblings, but its debut now appears to be slated for early 2022, likely along with hitting the international market.

For comparison, last year’s range included Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra and these were launched separately in China. All terminals had the same screen size of 6.81 inches and thus had completely lost buyers looking for something more one-handed usable. This shortcoming has now been solved with the Xiaomi 12 series.

The price of the new models starts at 3,199 Yuan ($ 502) for the 8 + 128 GB variant of the Xiaomi 12X and reaches 5,399 CNY ($ 848) for the 12 GB + 256 GB variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro. ideal medium is the vanilla model which starts at CNY 3,699 ($ ​​580).

We await official information from the brand regarding the European debut.