sold-out ticket sales, 27 thousand spectators expected

Napoli football news, Maradona sold out for Napoli-Inter
Napoli football news. Although still with the 50% limitations of the spectators, however Napoli-Inter the audience of the great occasions will return to the stadium “Maradona”. A crucial match for the formation of Spallettia direct confrontation with the current leaders who can say a lot about the Neapolitan championship ambitions.
Napoli-Inter sold-out
Comer reported by today’s edition of Il Mattino, the Neapolitan fans responded present:
The tricolor dream, the look at first place, a team that amuses: by this morning, according to what transpires from the corridors of the blue club, it will be declared sold out. No tickets will be available anymore for Napoli-Inter, on Saturday at 18 there will be the maximum possible setting: the little more than 27,300 seats will all be occupied. Furthermore, the absence of fans from Lombardy will make the presence of Inter fans in the stands practically nil
