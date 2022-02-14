Sold the ex Fiat building – Mondo Auto

Last July Stellantis had put the building up for sale Fiat in via Nizza 250 in Turin, a few steps from the Lingotto. Today, a few months after that announcement that had made fans of the Italian brand nostalgic, the building was purchased and will soon be reused.

Fiat had moved the offices in Via Nizza to Mirafiori, while John Elkann had moved to the Agnelli Foundation in Via Giacosa as early as 2019. In recent weeks, the Reply company of the Rizzante family took over the property, which also has a connection with Fiat: CEO Tatiana sits on the board of Gedi, publisher of La Repubblica and La Stampa, a subsidiary of Exor. The sale is subject to the exercise of the right of pre-emption by the Superintendency of Architectural Heritage, as the property is bound by the aforementioned Ministry. This is therefore a ‘conditional’ transaction.

“In recent days, the signs indicating the new ownership have already been posted on the gate and porters have begun to move the furniture, chairs and computers of the Reply programmers from the open space of the Lingotto to the rooms with the blue doors of the historic building designed by Giacomo Mattè Trick. Bit, artificial intelligence and algorithms, where once cars were designed and Gianni Agnelli (retired to enjoy his retirement) and Sergio Marchionne received guests; the manager in the pullover had his office on the fourth floor in room 26. The building, built between 1917 and 1926, was part of the Lingotto complex and housed the canteen, administration and industrial relations of the former Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino. It was the headquarters of the Turin-based company from 1923 to 1939“, Reports the Corriere della Sera.