Soldado is a film made head-on that is not afraid of its excellent predecessor | Cinema

Soldado is on Netflix.

Taylor Sheridan had just closed his frontier trilogy, and hired Stefano Sollima to continue the story of Sicario with his Soldado (available on Netflix for a few days). Denis Villeneuve’s film of 2015, then ideally accompanied by the success Hell or High Water and from Wind River Secrets, he went to tell about the ends of the world. The barriers were the masters: both the physical ones, the customs and controls to be overcome, and the moral ones. There is always a limit that interests Sheridan, an action beyond which there is no turning back, or an irreversible life.

Accompanied by his writing, Sollima’s film manages to dodge all the mistakes he could make in such an operation. With incredible security, he imprints a very strong identity that is never derived from the more glossy and satisfying one of the first chapter. There is no Roger Deakins in photography, and the late Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson is missing. With respectful adherence, Hildur Guðnadóttir (who a year later will make himself known to the world with Joker). There is no Emily Blunt, but only the virile duality of Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and Alejandro Gillick (Benicio Del Toro) to face a harder, harsher, more direct and more rigorous mission than the previous one.

Sollima dirties the shot. Director of photography Dariusz Wolski lights up the scene to give the impression that there are no other lights other than the few that give breath in the night away from the cities or the blinding one of the sun. In this way, a never aestheticizing realism is recovered, but hard and essential. If anything, the style emerges from the assembly, from the continuous alternation of empty and full spaces. There are moments of exhausting silence, flanked by the sudden outbreak of chaos. Earth and blood dirty clothes, bullets damage metal and shatter glass. It is fragile territory, where everyone tries to be as tough as possible to survive.

Just like Isabel Reyes, played by teen star Isabela Moner, a far cry from her typical role. She is the daughter of a powerful drug kingpin, she is kidnapped in a secret operation orchestrated by the United States government. The aim is to trigger an internal war between the Mexican cartels, which are shifting their business from drugs to illegal immigration, which is much more profitable. Among the people who are helped to cross the border wall there are also some terrorists. The fight against ISIS thus mixes with that of the frontier. To carry out this action, totally secret and illegal, albeit tacitly guided by the upper echelons of politics, Matt again enlists Alejandro whose family was brutally murdered by a man in the pay of Reyes.

Soldado it does not have a simple plot because it intertwines national politics, propaganda, and military protocols that we learn about as they happen. There are no exposition scenes that align the amount of information known to the characters with that of the viewer.

It begins in medias res and continues like this all the time. We are halfway through everyone’s personal stories. Alejandro is in the middle of a process of mourning and revenge, Matt is catapulted into the operation, the government has electoral and consensus-seeking needs that we sense without ever being explicit. Even Isabel seems to have sensed everything that is happening to her. The few questions she asks and the way she keeps her gaze a few seconds longer than necessary on the military suggest this. But how did she do it? We will never find out if she is just a pawn or if she is manipulative herself.

All of this goes against what common sense would suggest to a director making his debut in the US market. He does not follow the path already traced, he does not pamper the public, he does not stoop to the previous film. However, one thing is maintained and expanded in his strictly meta-cinematographic discourse: the idea of ​​the omnipresent gaze of the system of power.

In the third act of Sicario Villeneuve approached the Jonathan Demme of the Silence of the Lambs. The gunfight in the tunnels is plunged into darkness. The military switches to night vision and acts silently. Also in Soldado (a clip of the incipit can be seen above) vision has increased beyond the naked eye. Sollima abounds in aerial shots where the boundless spaces give back an impression of infinity and smallness of the majestic helicopters. Images so similar to those of Dunesobviously with subjects in a science fiction key, which demonstrate the great analytical ability, of profound reading of poetic decisions, expressed by the director. Sollima understands, appreciates, and makes his own… in his own way.

In addition to the two men who carry on the more action aspect, there is a third element that remains from start to finish: the power of the government. An almost divine force that observes, invisible, from the satellites. If before the soldiers were “augmented” by their power of vision that goes beyond even the dark, now the government oversees lives even outside its borders. To analyze the crime scene, they go back and forth in time taking very high resolution recordings of the eyes placed in space. The helicopters illuminate the fugitives with rays of light, always from top to bottom.

Knowledge is therefore an unequal process, not allowed to everyone. But the institutions come up against a “defect” of form, mentioned several times in the film. It is those boundaries drawn on the ground that limit the reach of the armed wing. They are also the moral barriers beyond which we must go into the shadows. The omnipotent and omniscient nation must rely on ghosts. People on the field that no one knows, missing men who camouflage themselves assuming other identities.

In love with the modern action western, Soldado makes it a realistic fresco. Sequence shots and the hand-held camera abound, with leaks taken inside the car that recall by impact that of The children of men. There is always something improbable: characters who manage to perform impossible feats even with a hole in their face, sudden changes from night to day during an escape, shootings and very pronounced explosions. However, unlike the American model of modern action, Sollima finds the key to introducing reality into his film. He keeps intact the adrenaline structure that is required of such a product, and then loads what happens with consequences on people.

An exploding head hit by a rifle shot, and splattering blood on the hostage girl’s face, is a traumatizing image. The fact that she, after this event, is dragged away without saying anything and with absent eyes in complete state of shock, is a great authorial imprint. Sollima tried (time will tell if he succeeded) to propose a new anti-hero literature. Where we do not reflect so much on the weight of the actions, as in the previous film, but we stage – without the possibility of misunderstanding – the consequences that these have on other people.

