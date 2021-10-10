News

Soldado, that’s why Emily Blunt was excluded from the Sicario sequel

Aired tonight on Rai 2, Soldado had to do without the protagonist of the first chapter, Emily Blunt, interpreter of Kate Macer in Sicario. However, it was not an issue linked to the star’s commitments as often happens in Hollywood, but one precise narrative choice by Stefano Sollima and Taylor Sheridan.

“Emily Blunt is a fantastic actress, but her role was something of a moral guide for the public explained the Italian director in an interview given before the release of the film. “There is no such aspect in Soldado. That way it comes closer to my vision of storytelling. I prefer not to have a moral guide for the viewers.”

Sheridan, author of the previous film directed by Denis Villeneuve, later confirmed in another interview that Kate Macer’s story arc had come to its conclusion already during Sicario, and that therefore there was no need to carry it further forward in the sequel.

“His story had been completed … I couldn’t find a way to write a character with this sense of justice. Look at what he went through. It was a difficult role. I wrote this character and then I used him as a surrogate. for the public “ acclaimed Yellowstone author told The Wrap in 2016. “I made her completely passive against her own will, so that viewers could feel the same helplessness that many law enforcement officers feel. I put her through hell and in the end I betrayed her. She is. It’s been a torturous journey for the character and for Emily. Her arc has been completed. “

For more information, we leave you to our Soldado review.

