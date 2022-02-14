Soldiers, missiles and hackers: these are the forces in the field

Russia flexes its muscles, with troops sent to the border with the Donbass and another important squad in Belarus to surprise Kiev from the north. For the moment the war is only about numbers, which in any case are important. As for men, Putin has militarily strengthened the border with eastern Ukraine, where about 125,000 soldiers are stationed, while another 3,000 are arriving from Chechnya. Moscow also deployed 30,000 fighters in southern Belarus, in Yelsk, along with tanks, two S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, and 12 supersonic Sukhoi fighters.

Despite the serious threat, most of Kiev’s forces are in western Ukraine. A positioning that reflects the defensive posture against the NATO forces of the Soviet period. In the event that Putin were to break through from the Donbass he would face only two brigades of mechanized infantry, one of tanks, one of artillery, one airborne brigade and one of tactical aviation. Numbers in hand, the Ukrainian army is made up of 250,000 soldiers in service, 4 armored brigades, 15 mechanized, 3 aircraft, one airborne, 15 artillery, 2 rocket, 1 aircraft regiment and 773 tanks, among the such as 10 super-armored T-84 Oplot specimens. To these must be added 160 fighter aircraft, a dozen of which are high-range Mig-29s, 34 helicopters and 25 transport aircraft. Too little to cope with an onslaught from Moscow, so much so that Biden has ordered the deployment of over 11,000 men in Eastern Europe, of which 3,000 in Poland, Romania and Germany, and about 8,000 on alert. In the event of a conflict, American analysts say, Ukraine could lose up to 25,000 men, while the Russians no more than 7,000. Civilian victims, on the other hand, would be around 40 thousand people. It would be a real massacre.

However, there is another scenario, that of an unconventional, hybrid war, made up of psychological threats (the soldiers massed at the border are a striking example) and cybernetic pressures to destabilize the country. Russian hackers have already attacked the Ukrainian government on January 13th, blocking important administrative services. The conflict could also develop on a small scale through false flag operations in the Donbass region, to create a pretext and topple President Zelensky. In this regard, it is worth mentioning the presence in Belarus of a special unit of about fifty militiamen trained to conduct combat operations in urban areas, with the use of explosives, to hit and sabotage Russian targets in Ukraine. On Putin’s payroll there are also the militiamen of the Wagner Group, private operators who do not officially belong to the Russian army, but who create stressful situations on the border with Donbass, and bombing by drones.