Soldiers who fought in the Iraq war demand payments in front of Hipólito Mejía’s house

Santo Domingo, DR.

Soldiers from the Dominican Republic who fought in the iraq war between 2003 and 2004 they returned to claim this Tuesday in Santo Domingo the promised sums of money.

A representation of around 600 soldiers appeared before the former president’s house Hipolito Mejia (2000-2004), who ordered their shipment to Iraq, to ​​demand the payment of 1.9 million dollars that they claim are owed to them for 200 dollars of daily travel expenses while they were stationed in that country.

Veterans flocked to Mejia’s house to express his “nonconformity”, after he recently stated that his demands “are stories”.

However, upon receiving them this Tuesday outside his residence in Santo Domingo, the former head of state suggested that they write a letter about it for the current president of the country, Luis Abinader.

In his traditional folksy style, he said that he had “nothing to do with that shit” and that he just did “with the gringos“by sending Dominican soldiers to war.

Many of the soldiers, most of whom are already out of the Armed Forces, are “in deplorable conditions,” so it is urgent that the State fulfill what it promised, said Eduard Rodríguez, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues.

“We’re not asking for anything outlandish to go to The NASA, Simply and simply, they are travel allowances that are contemplated in a law,” said Rodríguez.

His colleague Luis Cavallo, in statements to Efe, described the meeting with Mejía as “satisfactory” and expressed his confidence that the matter “will be resolved once and for all.”

On previous occasions, soldiers have denounced being promised each one a home upon returning from Iraq, houses that were built and given to other people.