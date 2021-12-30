Sole 24 Ore – Inter, Pif studies the legal move. Goldman USA probe. Suning, goodbye in 2022?

The first six months of the year will be decisive for the future of Inter, simultaneously with the refinancing of the two outstanding bonds

The first six months of the year will be decisive for the future of Inter, simultaneously with the refinancing of the two outstanding bonds. Carlo Festa today on The sun 24 hours sheds light on the corporate situation of the Nerazzurri. “It is well known that in China the bankers of Goldman Sachs, the reference bank of the Zhang family, have been looking for new strategic options for several months, including the sale of the club “, it is read. Potential buyers for the newspaper should come from the United States or the Persian Gulf (where the Pif fund is).

“Saudi Pif is studying a network of owned football clubs in Europe. […] In this context, the problem is not only political but also technical: the purchase of Inter, after the English Newcastle, would bring two European clubs under the same ownership, with obvious risks of simultaneous participation in the Champions League and, therefore, rejection of the operation by UEFA. The discussions, according to rumors, are currently firm on the structure of the operation. One of the tricks could be to use two different company vehicles to buy Inter, so that the legal ownership is not the same. In any case, the purchase seems complex“, points out The sun 24 hours.

Festa then talks about the sale of Inter and talks about the other potential buyers: the Americans. “It now appears certain that the sale of the team by Suning, if it will be announced as it seems probable in 2022, will not see the negotiations taking place in Italy. […] After having signed a 275 million double-digit interest loan in London with the Oaktree fund in order to have the resources for the management continuity of Inter, Suning has closed in a hedgehog: it is refinancing for 400 million in Europe with Rothschild debt on the two bonds, but has transferred every possible negotiation on the sale of the club to Nanjing, where the Zhang group practically remains a Chinese government police station that follows every move and presses for a quick exit from the world of football. […] Among the American buyers there are no certain names at the moment, although that of the US tycoon Daniel Straus, active in the health sector, has emerged“, it is read.

December 30, 2021 (change December 30, 2021 | 10:01 am)

