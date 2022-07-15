Soledad and Natalie Pérez: free and empowered

The singers came together to give birth to the single “Lágrimas y Flores”

Very recently, Soledad and Natalie Pérez joined their talent to launch cumbia “Tears and Flowers” under the production of Juan Blas Caballero. The single is accompanied by a video full of strength, beach, joy, energy and sun directed by Niko Sedano which quickly reached a million views on Youtube.

After almost three years of being unable to hold events to launch their songs due to the pandemic, both artists presented the song in a showcase held for the media and special guests in which they recreated the setting of the video clip. Camilu, composer of the subject was of the game as well as well.

How many did they run into that filled them with Tears and Flowers?

Sole: Many flowers, few tears…

Natalie: A few pairs, I’ve lost count, but as the song says, I prefer to live in the moment.

How did you give color and life to “Lágrimas y Flores”?

Sun: In principle. Juan Blas Caballero introduces me to a song that I loved, one of the authors is Camilu that seems to me a tremendous artist, the same for Reschigna. When I sang a part of the song I thought I couldn’t do it alone and Natalie came to mind because it has a lot to do with her imprint, thank God she said yes and here we are.

They look super complemented. How did that happen?

Natalie: I think we have a very similar energy and we both started very young, Sole in music and I in acting, we know what it means to work and make an effort, give everything for what we do. The fusion was very positive and I felt very identified with her from the first moment, Sole has a very happy spirit and that made a lot of things come up at the time of the recording, we are both very restless and curious, I think that He made us get along very well.

It is a video with a lot of attitude. Do you realize how empowered they look?

Sole: I think it was sought after a bit, but I also feel like a super free woman, the women in my family inspired me a lot and led me to be who I am, since I was a girl they and my father supported me in my desire to be an artist, so I really enjoy when these things happen, what Natalie and I want most is to show how much fun we had in the whole process and that people enjoy the result.

There was a result because they reached position 8 on YouTube at launch…

Natalie: I didn’t know because the truth is I’m not so aware of that, for me the richest thing is this bond that is generated.

How did the SP and NP game come about?

Sole: It was natural because it came from an interview they did with Natalie, she gave a clue and then we started inventing names that didn’t exist like Selena Pómez and Sofía Peyes.

They were at the Carnival. How did they meet the public?

Natalie: The truth is that I wanted to go to the Jujuy Carnival , I saw photos and videos and I thought it was super cute. I had to go sing in the Festival of the Tekis and it was a very special experience, it was my first time in Jujuy, the first time I introduced her to Sole and then we stayed to celebrate the carnival, it was a golden brooch.