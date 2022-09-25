Soledad + Lali + Natalia Oreiro present “I want everything”

Soledad defined this 2022 as a year of “musical permits” and now she surprises us with a new song in collaboration with Lali and Natalia Oreiro.

While preparing her next album for 2023, la Sole already presented us with “Lagrimas y Flores” with Natalie Pérez, then added another hit with “Yo no te pido la luna” with MYA.

“I enjoy more than ever the freedom that art offers to come together and share it. Simply because it can, because we like it, we feel like it and we enjoy it. This is how this idea was born between Natalia and Lali”, she says.

This single, titled “Quiero Todo”, recently premiered in the final of La Voz Argentina, was composed by the three artists and the singer-songwriter Marcela Morelo, who was also part of the production together with Rodolfo Lugo.

“It all started with a song that we were composing with Rodo Lugo and Marcela Morelo (another great artist that I love and admire), then in the middle of recording La Voz Argentina, Lali and I wanted to do something together, plus a message from NatiOreiro’s Instagram sparked the idea of ​​uniting all those universes,” says Soledad.

Connected by “Quiero Todo”, the female pop trio presents a song that speaks of themselves: of joy and rebellion, transgression, passion, struggle, crying and the love that identifies them. In short, the song means to live intensely and authentically with honesty.

“Sharing is one of the things I like to do the most with music. I love to sing with my colleagues. They are two women I deeply admire. That they were made from scratch and from a very young age by dint of work, dedication and a lot of talent. Women who inspire me, with whom I feel I have a lot in common”, adds the artist.

The video for “I want everything” was directed by Lautaro Esposito and Guido Adler. It reflects the organic relationship that exists between the three artists who had fun during more than 12 hours of filming.