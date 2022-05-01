Health

Soleil in Civitanova, gym before the Donoma (Photo)

VOLTO TV – Afternoon of training and relaxation for the influencer and model known after participation in the GF Vip


Training and relaxation for Soleil It is located in Civitanova. The well-known influencer chose Corallo Fitness Club to spend an afternoon in the gym before the evening as a special guest in the Donoma nightclub. Soleil is one of the new faces of Italian television, she is an influencer and model who has become famous mainly for her participation in Big Brother Vip (in which many discussions and controversies have arisen in the world of gossip).

Thanks to mutual friendships, Soleil visited William Marcantoni in his gym and took the opportunity to train in the weight room and then regenerate in the relaxation wellness area with a relaxing massage. The former Gf Vip did not shy away from videos and selfies.

Fabrizio Corona trains in the gym before the evening at Donoma Fiorello’s last show at Rossini

