Soleil Sorge massacred: “better make you … than husbands”

In the last hours at Big Brother Vip there was a discussion between Soleil Sorge and Sophie Codegoni. But to answer the former suitor of Men and Women someone else thought about it with a very strong sentence: “better make yourself .. than husbands“.

In the last hours in the house of the Big Brother Vip there was a heated confrontation between Soleil Sorge and Sophie Codegoni. That there was never any good blood between the two is now evident to everyone. Over the weeks, however, the two tried to bond a little more, but then everything went back to how it was before. And the latest quarrel was yet another confirmation. But what exactly happened and who said the sentence addressed to the former suitor of Men and Women?

Soleil She rises massacred by a sentence: that’s who said it

Let’s take a step back and try to understand what happened between Soleil Sorge and Sophie Codegoni. Apparently, the two would have argued heatedly to such an extent fly even very harsh and strong expressions by the former suitor. In fact, he thundered at the roommate “I am saying that you are fuller of plastic than personality and intellect“. Sophie Codegoni immediately replied, reiterating that she was not offended by the sentence of the Sorge but that even if it were, would be his problems.

At that point Gianmaria also got in the way, accusing Soleil of being out of place. And so Sophie added: “You’re trying to humiliate me. You also do it with Miriana and Maria. Throw yourself in the garbage“. But after the fight, the former tronista of the Canale Cinque dating show burst into tears and let herself go to a vent with Miriana. In the meantime, the sentence said by Soleil has made the rounds of the web, triggering many negative and critical reactions towards the gieffina. Including also the father of Sophie Codegoni.

“Better to make up for you … than the husbands of the others”

This sentence was written by Sophie Codegoni’s father, Stefano, on his Twitter account as a response to Sorge’s gratuitous offense.

Many saw a clear and evident allusion to the fact that Soleil has a special relationship with Alex Belli, who has a wife outside the house, namely Delia Duran. But how will the story turn out? Will it be discussed during tonight’s episode?