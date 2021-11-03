Soleil, the ex-boyfriend Nicola reveals his secrets: “He cheated for …”

One of the first loves of the Big Brother Vip competitor speaks for the first time

The weekly Di Più Tv dug into the past of Soleil Rises, one of the protagonists of the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip. The magazine published by Cairo Editore interviewed Nicola Ippoliti, one of gieffina’s ex-boyfriends. One of the first loves of the influencer and young presenter.

The two were in a relationship almost ten years ago, when Soleil Sorge was just 19 years old. Nicola, on the other hand, was 22 and worked as a model before graduating in Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics. Today he is one of the most respected and appreciated doctors in his field, which is divided between his practice in Avezzano and those in Rome, Naples and Milan.

Soleil met Nicola in Avezzano, the Abruzzo city where she grew up after the first years of her life spent in Los Angeles. La Sorge and her ex-boyfriend had a good time relationship ended because very immature: as explained by Ippoliti both were too young to carry it out.

Nicola Ippoliti defined Soleil Sorge a girl with a good heart and with an immense love for his mother Wendy, seen some time ago in the Beijing Express as a couple with her daughter. The doctor and Soleil met thanks to a mutual friend even though Sorge has come to betray for Ippoliti.

The boy revealed:

“You were with a footballer who has become a doctor today. The story she had with him and the one she was starting to have with myself overlapped, she betrayed him and there were tensions … “

Not only that: Nicola and Soleil were also on the verge of becoming parents, albeit very young. At some point in the relationship Sorge was in fact delayed which however turned out to be just a false alarm and nothing more. Subsequently, the two decided to take different paths: today Ippoliti has another girlfriend.

All the loves of Soleil Sorge

After the end of the liaison with Nicola Ippoliti Soleil Sorge had several love affairs, many of which ended up in the center of the gossip. He loved Luca Onestini, courted to men and women, and immediately after Marco Cartasegna, another former tronista of Maria De Filippi.

A while ago Soleil Sorge loved it as well Jeremias Rodriguez, Belen’s brother with whom he shared the experience on the Island of the Famous. More recently, the 27-year-old has experienced an overwhelming passion with Gianmaria Antinolfi, Neapolitan entrepreneur found at Big Brother Vip.

Soleil has been dating for a few months Carlo Domingo, son of a well-known manager in the fashion world: the two would have decided to live this bond in the utmost secrecy.