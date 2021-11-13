Solid and organized in defense: the goal in Ireland is anything but easy | News

Italy’s next opponents on the road to Qatar manage to give their best in home games

Seven networks suffered in 8 games in group C, of ​​which none a Belfast, where thenorthern Ireland he never lost in qualifying races for the next world championship. Zero wins in the history of the Italian national team a Windsor Park. Not good news forItaly who must take home the three points and secure a good haul of networks. The good thing is the huge technical difference between the selection of Mancini and that of Baraclough.

The Irish coach, who replaced a legend like Martin O’Neill (the selector who led the small British nation to the round of 16 of Euro 2016), nevertheless managed to bring out the best from a squad that was certainly not excellent, so much so that he deserved a renewal. until 2024 which now seems only a formality. Sided with a particularly solid and well-organized 3-5-2 defensive phase, the Irish try to take advantage of a constant pressure brought by rather backward areas of the field. In the offensive phase they tend not to get too unbalanced by attacking with few players.

Among the squads of this round of qualifying matches, Ian Baraclough has in his squad 9 players from the Championship (the English Serie B), 8 from League One (the third division), 3 from the Scottish top league and only 5 from the Premier League. None of the top local division. In the last match played, the one they won against Lithuania, Peacock-Farrel, goalkeeper of Sheffield Wedsneday played in goal, behind a three-way line made up of McNair of Middlesbrough, Evans of Leicester and Cathcart of Watford of Ranieri. On the right in midfield plays Dallas (fundamental element of Bielsa’s Leeds), with McCann of the Preston North End, Davis of the Glasgow Rangers and Saville of Millwall in central position and Shane Ferguson, of Rotherham, on the left. In attack the pair Magennis (Hull City) -Washington (Charlton Athletic). Among the elements of the bench stands out Dale Taylor, seventeen-year-old forward of Nottingham Forest. However organized and willing they may not, honestly, constitute an impossible obstacle for the European champion national team. Provided that Italy returns as soon as possible the team that enchanted an entire continent just a few months ago.