Solid and wait-and-see, Pisa wins with a shot against an evanescent Lecce

LECCE – The positive streak of Lecce ends at the Arena Garibaldi in Pisa, which lasted for 15 days. Baroni’s team loses by 1 to 0 a game clearly set by D’Angelo on the throw-in game and on a mixture of aggression and foul play that has surgically interrupted certain plays of the Salento, with Orsato – among the best referees in the world – quite indifferent compared to the Pisan strategy.

A draw, to be honest, would have been the most logical and fair result but once at a disadvantage it would be necessary to score, which Lecce was not able to do because, round and round, the relationship between ball possession and quality of the finalizations proved too lacking. Sibilli’s goal, a great shot from the edge of the area, exposed more the demerits of the Salento than the merits of the Nerazzurri, whose speculative football, physical and dependent on set pieces, is proving extremely profitable.

Pisa therefore enjoys it, legitimately, by relaunching the stakes after the victory of Brescia and Ferrara which had earned the swallows the momentary first place. For Lecce, on the other hand, a third place shared with Monza and Benevento who return to the top positions with a great career.

First half

Pisa starts with a cautious attitude, leaving the initiative to Lecce. The Giallorossi, however, immediately risk big due to a misunderstanding between Hjulmand and Gabriel which allows Mastinu to find a crack to try to overtake the extreme with a lob that, luckily for the Giallorossi, ends on the side.

The first substitution of the match arrives at 20 ‘with Sibilli who takes the place of Mastinu, injured. At 24 ‘Olivieri misses the timing of the insertion and on a low cross from Gendrey instead of stretching the ball towards the goal, he actually pushes it away and the Pisan goal is saved.

Then there are two dubious episodes on which the decision of Orsato, and the check of Abisso (Var), do not reward Lecce. Masucci’s slap on Lucioni, at the 26th minute, appears not at all involuntary while at 38 ‘the touch of Beruatto with the forearm, on Gendrey’s cross, would have at least deserved a check on the monitor by Orsato himself.

Second half

The recovery comes with the same plot of the first fraction with Lecce trying to weave its plots and Pisa ready to sting. At 54 ‘the protests of the hosts for an intervention by Gendrey on Beruatto, in the area and on the edge of the foul, are neutralized by a previous off-side position of the full-back, but after three minutes the Tuscans find the advantage: Lucioni commits a totally useless foul on Masucci on the trocar and on the developments of Beruatto’s free kick Gendrey heads away to the edge of the area where Sibilli controls in two halves, prepares the shot and executes it to perfection. The sphere sacks into seven, Gabriel can’t do anything about it.

Having found the goal, D’Angelo’s team props up their own half almost obsessively. Gallo and Rodriguez take the place of Barreca and Di Mariano (61 ‘) because Baroni wants more dynamism, but it is in the finalization, in the last 16 meters that the Salento players get lost and certainly Listkowski (79’) cannot enter Olivieri to give that consistency that is missing, even on a physical level (also in Helgason for Majer). D’Angelo, who in the 65th minute had sent Marsura and Lucca to the field for Masucci and Lucca for Gucher (cautioned), practically all his team was behind the line of the ball.

At 76 ‘beautiful descent by Gallo, cross from outside and Gargiulo off well but his header is too central. The Pisans take advantage of some space that, as the minutes pass, Lecce inevitably grants: Nagy serves Sibilli in the 78th minute who kicks in the race but without hitting the mirror of the goal. In the 81st minute it was Strefezza, certainly the best among the Giallorossi and probably the best of the entire match, who became dangerous but his shot from the edge was deflected just over the crossbar.

At the end of the race, space also for Calabresi for an exhausted Gendrey. After four minutes of recovery Orsato commands the end of hostilities. Lecce will return to the field on Monday 20 at Via del Mare against Vicenza.

The scoreboard of Pisa-Lecce 1 to 0

PISA (4-3-2-1): Livieri; Birindelli, Leverbe, Caracciolo, Beruatto; Touré, Nagy, Mastinu (20 ‘Sibilli); Gucher (cap.) (65 ‘Lucca), Marin; Masucci (65 ‘Marsura). Available: Berra, Hermannson, Cohen, Quaini, Dekic, Di Quinzio, Cisco, Piccinni. Coach: D’Angelo

LECCE (4-3-3): Gabriel; Gendrey (84 ‘Calabresi), Lucioni (cap.), Dermaku, Barreca (61’ Gallo); Majer (79 ‘Helgason), Hjulmand, Gargiulo; Strefezza, Olivieri (79 ‘Listkowski), Di Mariano (61’ Rodriguez). Available: Bleve, Samooja, Meccariello, Bjarnason, Bjorkengren, Blin, Burnete. Coach: Baroni

Scorers: 58 ‘Sibilli

Booked: 17 ‘Hjulmand, 21’ Gucher, 29 ‘Barreca, 50’ Nagy, 77 ‘Majer, 88’ Calabresi, 92 ‘Lucca

Referee: Orsato di Schio; assistant: Giallatini Roma 2 and Preti di Mantova; fourth official: Bitonti from Bologna.

Var: Abyss of Palermo; assistant Var: Galletto di Rovigo

The 17th day

Results: Cremonese-Crotone 3 to 2; Ternana-Benevento 0 to 2; Cittadella-Ascoli 2 to 0; Monza-Frosinone 3 to 2; Spal-Brescia 0 to 2; Pordenone-Cosenza 1 to 1; Pisa-Lecce 1 to 0; Parma-Perugia (Sunday at 2 pm); Vicenza-Como (Sunday at 4.15 pm); Reggina-Alessandria (Sunday at 20.30)

Ranking: Pisa 35; Brescia 33; Lecce, Benevento and Monza 31; Cremone 29; Citadel 28; Ascoli 26; Frosinone and Perugia 25; Ternana and Reggina 22; Como 21, Spal 20; Parma 19; Cosenza 16; Alexandria 14; Crotone and Pordenone 8; Vicenza 7.