Solid state batteries, shot by Mercedes – Mondo Auto

On the day when the Alliance made up of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi announced its willingness to invest in solid state batteries, a prompt response arrived from Mercedes-Benz, which to achieve the same goal has decided to intensify the collaboration already outstanding with ProLogium. The agreement provides that the first experimental vehicles of the Star’s house equipped with solid-state batteries co-developed with the Taiwanese company should be introduced in the next few years, as part of as part of a roadmap that involves integrating the same technology into a range of passenger vehicles in the second half of the decade.

Mercedes-Benz therefore does not set aside its ambitions of expanding the electric range with innovative solutions, and for this very reason it is pushing forward its activities of research and development promoting further technological leaps in the field of batteries and continuously expanding its network of high-level technology partners to ensure access to the most up-to-date technologies. The agreement reached in this sense with ProLogium also provides that the car manufacturer of the Star takes a seat on the board of directors of the Taiwanese company: the investment of the German brand will be used to support the development of the technology, as well as obviously ProLogium’s plan to develop a production center in Europe.

“We are convinced that autonomy and efficiency are i new benchmarks of the sector for electric cars – commented Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, Chief Technology Officer responsible for Development and Procurement – Solid state technology helps reduce battery size and weight. This is why we are partnering with companies such as ProLogium, to ensure that Mercedes-Benz continues to break new ground in the automotive sector. for the benefit of our customers“.