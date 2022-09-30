solidarity But Raisi promises a hard punch- Corriere.it

from Alessandra Muglia

The rebellious daughter of former president Rafsanjani is also in handcuffs. The players wore a black jacket while performing the anthem before a friendly match

Anger over Mahsa’s death has been inflaming Iran for two weeks: there is a whole generation on the street, willing to risk their lives to report the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman arrested for wearing the veil incorrectly. For days in the streets they have been defying a fierce repression: the number of dead continues to grow, at least 76, and several hundred arrested, including about twenty journalists.

Reports of violence and beatings in prison are multiplying. The activist is also in handcuffs Faezeh Hashemirebellious daughter of former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a leader of the 1979 Islamic revolution, one of Khomeini’s most loyal collaborators.



The woman was arrested (and not the first time) for inciting counter-revolutionaries, as the Iranian president called these peaceful protesters Ebrahim Raisi , intervened in a TV interview. On the one hand, Raisi tried to appease the anger: he ensured an all-out investigation, we want justice and transparency on the death of Mahsa Amini, who saddened us all, he said. On the other hand, he expressed zero tolerance towards protests: Those who are soon part of the riots must be dealt with decisively, this is the people’s request. Protesting something other than chaos she added. The enemy has struck national unity and wants to pit people against each other, the ultraconservative leader said with an implicit reference to the United States, which has firmly condemned the hard fist against the demonstrations.

Criticism of Tehran’s repression and support for protesting women also came from Spain and Germany, who summoned Iran’s ambassadors to their respective countries. And yesterday the leader of the Brothers of Italy, and premier in pectore, Giorgia Meloni expressed her closeness to the courageous women who fight in Iran and in the world to defend their rights and their freedom, in a message on social media where she cited the heroic revolt of Iranian women against the ayatollahs’ regime.

Support for protests grows inside and outside borders. In the country of the ayatollahs also the national football team who took sides in defense of Iranian women and young people, wearing black during the anthem, on Tuesday evening, before a pre-world championship friendly in Austria. Solidarity initiatives are multiplying around the world. From Berlin to New York, from Ankara to Madrid and even Kabul, thousands took to the streets shouting donna, vita, libert !, the slogan chanted by young Iranians. In her hand the photo of Masha and often a pair of scissors to cut her hair, in her name.