solidarity messages also from Inter, Napoli and Milan

It didn’t take long because, once the extent of the injury from Federico Chiesa , the world of social networks mobilized to hearten the unfortunate player of Juventus . Released in the 32nd minute of the match (later won) against Rome Between tears, it was immediately feared that the former Fiorentina striker had suffered something serious, an impression confirmed this morning by the exams that the class of 1997 underwent at the J Medical.

As stated in the note released by the Juventus club, Chiesa reported the “injury to the anterior cruciate ligament”And therefore, soon, he will be forced to go under the knife. L’ operation it will lead him to skip all the remaining part of the season and to give up the long-awaited World Cup play-offs with the Italian national team : in short, on several fronts, his is an important loss.

Church injury, the closeness of the fans and more

Aware of this, many fans (both black and white) immediately wanted to express their opinion solidarity at number 22 of Juventus. Via social media, therefore, they soon began to become more and more abundant messages of encouragement and, among these, those of the rival Juve clubs in the league have not gone unnoticed.

“Good luck Federico Chiesa, we look forward to seeing you soon on the pitch for other great challenges” wrote theInter on his official profile in response to the tweet with the update on the player’s condition.

“Federico come back soon, we are waiting for you on the pitch!” instead he tweeted the Milan, addressing to Chiesa a message very similar to “Come on Federico, we are waiting for you soon in the field!” of the Naples, also the latter eager to wish a speedy recovery to a player who today, more than an appreciated opponent, is above all a wounded boy.