Solidarity Summer Cinema in Valdemorillo: a ticket in exchange for food for Cáritas – Villalba

Valdemorillo lights up this WednesdayThe proyector to make way for its Summer Cinema, one of the great classics in cultural programming, which starts this time with a title very much to the taste of the family audience, Cruella, starring Emma Stone.

Thus, the meeting with the big screen on the esplanade located next to the La Candelaria Bullring returns, which will continue over the next two months, as a novelty uninterruptedly every Wednesday from June 29 to August 31.

This is one of the bets of the Department of Culture that, in addition to taking special care of the selection of the films that have been programmed, prioritizes the supportive character one more year. There is no need to pay entrance but to guarantee a seat at the cinema You will have to bring a non-perishable foodand deposit it in the baskets that will be delivered weekly a Parish Caritas to support the important work that it develops in the municipality.

Poster for the Valdemorillo Summer Cinema

The City Council hopes that the neighbors will be encouraged to support the initiative, so that every Wednesday night there are many kilos of pasta, rice and flouramong other foods, many preserves and also the baby milk powder bottlesbags of diapers and the rest similar products that they manage to meet so that they contribute to making leisure “an excellent means of being supportive and supporting work such as that carried out by Cáritas volunteers”, pointed out the mayor of Culture, Eva Ruiz.

schedules and billboard

