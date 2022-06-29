Solidarity Summer Cinema in Valdemorillo: a ticket in exchange for food for Cáritas – Villalba

Valdemorillo lights up this WednesdayThe proyector to make way for its Summer Cinema, one of the great classics in cultural programming, which starts this time with a title very much to the taste of the family audience, Cruella, starring Emma Stone.

Thus, the meeting with the big screen on the esplanade located next to the La Candelaria Bullring returns, which will continue over the next two months, as a novelty uninterruptedly every Wednesday from June 29 to August 31.

This is one of the bets of the Department of Culture that, in addition to taking special care of the selection of the films that have been programmed, prioritizes the supportive character one more year. There is no need to pay entrance but to guarantee a seat at the cinema You will have to bring a non-perishable foodand deposit it in the baskets that will be delivered weekly a Parish Caritas to support the important work that it develops in the municipality.

The City Council hopes that the neighbors will be encouraged to support the initiative, so that every Wednesday night there are many kilos of pasta, rice and flouramong other foods, many preserves and also the baby milk powder bottlesbags of diapers and the rest similar products that they manage to meet so that they contribute to making leisure “an excellent means of being supportive and supporting work such as that carried out by Cáritas volunteers”, pointed out the mayor of Culture, Eva Ruiz.

schedules and billboard

The showings scheduled for this Wednesday, June 29, as well as for the month of July, will begin at 10:30 p.m., while in August the start will be brought forward half an hour and will be at 10 p.m. In all of them you can buy popcorn and beverages.

The Wednesday July 6 will be projected’The Good Wife’s Manualwhile the day 13 july the time will come to rediscover the adventure genre thanks to ‘Once upon a time’and the July 20th it will be the turn of the animation of the hand of ‘The Mitchells against the machines’. Putting the brooch on July 27th, ‘Jungle Cruise’.

The following month another five movie nights are announced, those of the August 3rd with the projection of ‘Ray and the last dragon’the August 10 ‘The father’.

On Wednesday17 of August can be seen ‘Tom and Jerry’ and the 24 ‘In the Heights’. Dsaying goodbye to season, the August 31, ‘Flying together‘.

In short, that, in the absence of commercial theaters, Valdemorillo once again brings the cinema closer to its neighbors, “so that they have one more option of entertainment throughout the summer, also taking advantage of this influx of spectators to show solidarity with those who love it the most. they need”, concludes Ruiz.

This cycle of ten evenings is the first major section of the extensive summer program organized by the Department of Culture and Education and designed for all audiences, which also includes a wide range of musical performances and a good number of shows for the little ones.