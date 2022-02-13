Solidarity, the best medicine Drug collection gets underway – Chronicle

There are those who enter specifically to donate drugs to others, those who donate them because they have to buy them for themselves and take the opportunity. The fact is that the drug collection day, in which medicines are collected to be donated to charities and charities, which began last February 8, and expires tomorrow, is going well. Yesterday in the 44 pharmacies of the province that adhere to the initiative, volunteers were also present to promote the collection. But who are the donors? Here are a couple of examples. Luca Marchetti, 31 years old, …

There are those who enter specifically to donate drugs to others, those who donate them because they have to buy them for themselves and take the opportunity. The fact is that the drug collection day, in which medicines are collected to be donated to charities and charities, which began last February 8, and expires tomorrow, is going well. Yesterday in the 44 pharmacies of the province that adhere to the initiative, volunteers were also present to promote the collection.

But who are the donors? Here are a couple of examples. Luca Marchetti, 31, an architect from Pesaro, is one of those who yesterday went on purpose to the Albini dei pharmacy in via S. Francesco, to make the donation: “A friend of mine who is a volunteer told me. 31 years old – And I gladly give what I need “. Ditto Gioacchino Viglione, originally from Campania, who has just donated Imodium and more: “I learned that these donations can be made, if you can help those who are worse off than us, that’s fine …”. Because it is of course the over-the-counter drugs, those without the need for a prescription, that are bought and donated: tachipirina, cough syrups, products for making aerosols, etc. The customer-donor pays them, the pharmacist puts them in a box and then he delivers them to the institution to which the pharmacy is connected: for example, the Albini pharmacy delivers them to Ant, the national association for the fight against cancer, others to Caritas, others to the Unexpected, to Progetto Vita etc … Yesterday at the Albini pharmacy there were two volunteers from the initiative, who are also volunteers from Rotary Rossini: Giovanni Arceci, 56, and Alessandro Rinolfi.

“I see that people show interest – says Arceci – we push to donate”. And the owner of the pharmacy, Ubaldo Albini Riccioli, is optimistic: “It seems to me that we are doing even better than last year – says the owner – I see people even more sensitive. The average expenditure? Ten euros each”. During the 2021 edition, around 3,500 packs of medicines (worth 28,000 euros) were collected in the province and helped guests of 28 organizations. In the Marche region, in 2021, 14,500 packages of drugs were collected in 155 pharmacies, equal to a value of 112,500 euros. The medicines collected have helped to cure 90 charitable organizations in the region.

The foundation of Banco Farmaceutico will make the accounts for this edition tomorrow, once the initiative is over. “But every time, since we have been carrying out this initiative for twenty years – says Laura Ronconi, the delegate of our province for Banco – I am moved by the availability of the people. Basically we are living in a difficult period, there are those who have to choose between taking care of yourself and eating, yet there is the same generosity “.

ale.maz.