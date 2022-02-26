Solidarity with Ukraine in the streets of the world

With torchlight marches or simple street walks, demonstrations of solidarity with Ukraine and against the Russian invasion are multiplying around the world, from Argentina to Georgia to Italy.

Nearly 30,000 people gathered Friday night in Georgia, a former Soviet country.

The war, which according to Kiev has already claimed the lives of at least 198 civilians, provoked a feeling of “déjà vu” (already lived) in Georgia, also the victim of a devastating Russian invasion in 2008.

Protesters marched down the main street of the capital, Tbilisi, waving Ukrainian and Georgian flags and singing the national anthems of both countries. “We have compassion for the Ukrainians, perhaps more than other countries, because we have known the barbaric aggression of Russia on our soil,” Niko Tvauri, a 32-year-old taxi driver, told AFP.

“Ukrainians, Georgians, the whole world must resist Putin who wants to restore the Soviet Union,” said a 55-year-old French teacher, Meri Tordia. “Ukraine is bleeding and the world looks and talks about sanctions that cannot stop Putin,” she added, crying.

In Rome, a torchlight march of thousands of participants paraded Friday night to the Colosseum. “Putin, murderer!” “Yes to peace, no to war”, “Banish Russia from Swift”, could be read on the banners.

Other posters showed the Russian president with a bloodstained hand on his face, or compared him to Hitler with the mention: “Do you know how to recognize history when it repeats itself?”

“We have always been close to the Ukrainian people (…) From here, our feeling of helplessness is enormous. We cannot do anything else at the moment,” Maria Sergi, 40, an Italian born in Russia, told AFP.

Vladimir Putin “has done a lot of damage, including to his own people. We have many friends who have suffered a lot because of his policy,” he added.

In Athens, on Friday night, in front of the Russian embassy, ​​more than 2,000 people gathered at the call of the Greek Communist Party and the Syriza Radical Left Party. Traditionally pro-Russian, these parties denounce “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine” and an “imperialist war against a people.”

Solidarity demonstrations outside Europe

Tokyo, Taipei, Curitiba (Brazil), New York and Washington have also been the scene of demonstrations.

In Argentina, nearly 2,000 people, including Ukrainian immigrants and Argentines of Ukrainian descent, demonstrated Friday in Buenos Aires, asking the Russian embassy for “the unconditional withdrawal” of “assassin” Putin’s troops.

Surrounded by “a Ukrainian flag, dressed in traditional costumes, with banners in Spanish, Ukrainian or English saying “Stop the war” or “Putin take your hands off Ukraine”, the protesters chanted slogans in Ukrainian, such as “Glory to Ukraine, Glory to your heroes” and sang the Ukrainian and Argentine anthems.

“Russians and Ukrainians have a lot in common. So my main feeling is anger. The last thing I imagined was that the Russians would come to kill my people,” 40-year-old Tetiana Abramchenko told AFP on the verge of tears. years old, who arrived with her daughter in Argentina in 2014, after the Russian annexation of Crimea.

In Montreal, Canada, dozens of people did not hesitate Friday afternoon to brave a snowstorm to protest under the windows of the Russian consulate general.

“Putin, take your hands off Ukraine,” they sang in chorus. “I am against this war,” Elena Lelièvre, a 37-year-old Russian engineer, told AFP. “I hope this is the beginning of the end for this regime.”

With his hair hidden under a green cap, Ivan Puhachov, a computer science student at Montreal University, said he was “terrified” by the situation, calling for additional military equipment to be sent to his country, where his family lives.

Some protesters held a portrait of Vladimir Putin covered with a bloody hand, others carried Ukrainian flags blowing in the wind.

Other demonstrations have also been organized in Halifax, Winnipeg, Vancouver and Toronto in recent days.