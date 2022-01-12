Solo Bitcoin Miner Wins $ 266,870 in BTC

Source: AdobeStock / agnormark

A miner from Bitcoin (BTC) alone, with a hashrate capacity of 126 terahashes per second (TH / s), managed to successfully add a new block to the Bitcoin network, securing the block reward of 6.25 BTC, which is worth over $ 266,870 per current price.

According to data from Blockchain.com, the total bitcoin hash rate is currently over 174 exahashes per second (EH / s). Therefore, the lucky miner only holds 0.000073% of this total.

The miner is part of a mining pool called Only CK, which ranks 15th on the list of bitcoin mining pools with a total computing power of 410.96 petahashs per second (PH / s), which represents 0.23% of the network, according to BTC.com.

Meanwhile, the miner has to pay a 2% fee to the pool, which is 0.125 BTC or approximately USD 5,337.

The miner also earned the transaction fee reward of approximately BTC 0.1 (USD 4,270).

“Congratulations to a bitcoin miner with only 126TH, who solved a block on solo.ckpool.org”, he tweeted the director of Solo CK, Con Kolivas.

Response to this has been extraordinary, but bear in mind people have been mining solo since day one on Bitcoin; the difference is the solo mining hashrate gets proportionately less with every year. The smallest miner to solve a block on https://t.co/UWgBvLkDqc had only 200GH. – Dr. Con Kolivas (@ckpooldev) January 12, 2022

Prior to this, a Solo CK miner had mined a block of Bitcoin on December 2, 2021, at block height of 712,217. However, it is becoming increasingly rare for a lone miner to win a block race on the Bitcoin network.

“For the miner involved this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. The last time such a small miner solved a block on my pool was only a year ago. Usually the bigger miners solve the blocks. statistically, but there’s no reason even the smallest miner can’t solve one, ”Kolivas said.

At the time of writing, Foundry USA, the mining arm of the US company Digital Currency Group, is the largest bitcoin miner in the world in terms of hashrate, accounting for 18.5% of the entire Bitcoin hashrate. Other major mining pools include F2Pool, AntPool And Poolin, each of which makes up 16.2%, 15.2%, and 12.5% ​​of Bitcoin’s hashrate, respectively.

At 8:49 UTC, BTC is trading at $ 42,699, up 1.5% in one day and down 7% in one week.

