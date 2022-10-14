Solo meeting with Putin and “worrying” news from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

The largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and in Europe, which is surrounded by russian troopslost the external power needed for its crucial security systems for the second time in five days on Wednesday, according to the director of the United Nations nuclear watchdog agency, who described the situation as “very worrying.”

The warning from the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Argentine Rafael Grossi, came amid a succession of news about the war in Ukraine. And it is not the first time that he warns him. Already in August he had said that the situation at the plant was “serious.”

Ukrainian forces said they had retaken five towns in the far west of a region under Russian control and the main Russian national security agency announced the arrest of eight people in relation to the weekend explosion on a Crimean bridge.

IAEA observers at the Zaporiya plant reported the interruption of electricity and said that the emergency diesel generators nuclear safety equipment was kept up and running, Grossi said, met on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In that meeting, Putin declared himself open to a dialogue with the IAEA on the situation in Zaporiya.​

Before the meeting, Grossi had said that he expected “an important conversation” on the issues related to “nuclear safety” and in particular that of the Zaporiya plant, close to the front line and the object of frequent attacks of which Ukraine and Russia accuse each other.

“I’ve been trying hard prevent a nuclear accident which would be very harmful in general and in this region in particular,” said Grossi, who last week met with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky in kyiv.

In statements to Radio Miter, Grossi insisted that “the possibility of a nuclear accident is very high.” And he added that the meeting with Putin was very important.







“It’s my job. You have to take it that way. The meeting was very important. We are trying to establish a protection zone around Zaporiya, the Ukrainian power station, occupied by Russia and now annexed,” he said, adding: “It is an area that is in the combat front, that makes things more complicated. The plant is under attack. The possibility of a nuclear accident is very high.”

power loss

After the meeting with Putin, the Grossi team informed him of the loss of electrical power at the plant.

“Is repeated loss of energy external (…) is a very worrying development and underlines the urgent need to a nuclear safety and security zone around the place,” Grossi tweeted.

Grossi wrote on that social network that his team at the nuclear plant had informed him “this morning” (this Wednesday) that “for the second time in five days the plant had lost all its external power.”

The Ukrainian state nuclear operator, Energoatom, said on the Telegram platform that a Russian missile attack on the Dniprovska substation, in the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk region to the north, had damaged the facilities and caused the cutting a key line of communication with the plant. That caused the diesel generators to activate automatically.

radiation accident

Last month, Energoatom chief Petro Kotin told The Associated Press that the Zaporiya plant generally had enough fuel to run diesel generators. for 10 days. He said that the generators were “the last defense of the plant before a radiation accident”.

Fighting, meanwhile, continues in southern Ukraine and there have been Russian attacks across the country.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s deputy chief of staff, said the Russian bombing had caused at least 14 deaths in Zaporiya and Donetsk regions. At least 34 people in five regions were injured, he wrote on Telegram.







Hours earlier, the southern command of the Ukrainian forces announced the seizure of five towns in the southern region of Kherson.

The towns of Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamianka, Tryfonivka and Chervone, in the Beryslav district, returned to Ukrainian control on October 11according to the spokesman for the southern command, Vladislav Nazarov.

The towns were in one of the four regions recently annexed by Russia.

How was the attack on the bridge, according to the FSB

Russia’s main national security agency announced on Wednesday the arrest of eight people accused of being involved in the explosion on the main bridge connecting Russia with Crimea

The Federal Security Service, known by the Russian acronym FSB, said it had arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia for Saturday’s attack, which damaged the Kerch Bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, a crucial route for passengers and goods, a millionaire project sponsored by Putin.







New Russian attacks were also reported in the nearby city of Zaporiya, according to a local official.

The Ukrainian authorities have celebrated the explosion on the bridge, but They have not claimed responsibility for the attack.







The FSB, the main successor to the KGB, claimed that the suspects were working under the orders of Ukrainian military intelligence to smuggle the explosives to Russia and falsify the documentation that accompanied them.

The route of the explosives

The explosives were transported by sea from the Ukrainian port of Odessa to Bulgaria before being shipped to Georgia, driven to Armenia and then back to Georgia before being transported to Russia, according to the agency, in a complex plan to get them to their target of clandestine way.

Putin claimed that the Ukrainian special services planned the attackwhich he described as an “act of terrorism” and ordered a barrage of missile strikes against Ukraine in retaliation.







Russian attacks on the Zaporiya region and the city of the same name continued on Wednesday. The shells shattered windows and doors of buildings residential, according to the municipal secretary Anatoliy Kurtev. There were no immediate reports of casualties, although Kurtev warned the population of a possible new round of attacks.

Zaporiya, which is close to the front lines between Russian and Ukrainian forces, has been a frequent target of attacks in recent weeks.

It is part of a wider region where the nuclear power plant is located, which is under Russian control and Moscow has annexed against international law. the city itself remains under Ukrainian control.







To the south, in a part of the region controlled by Russia, a powerful explosion rocked the city of Melitopol and launched a car into the air, according to the mayor, Ivan Fedorov. There was no information on victims.

The new offensives came two days after Russian forces hit many parts of Ukraine with more missiles and ammunition-laden drones, in a day with at least 19 deaths. The United Nations human rights office described Monday’s attack as “particularly shocking” and could amount to war crimes.

By Dam Schreck and Hanna Arhirova, Associated Press

