Solo Per Vendetta film tonight on tv: cast, plot, trivia, streaming

Just for vengeance is the film tonight on tv 22 October 2021 broadcast in the late evening on Italia 1.

Solo Per Vendetta film tonight on tv: cast and profile

ORIGINAL TITLE: The Hungry Rabbit Jumps

OUT ON: 2 September 2011

GENRE: Drama, Thriller

YEAR: 2011

DIRECTOR: Roger Donaldson

CAST: Nicolas Cage, January Jones, Guy Pearce, Jennifer Carpenter, Harold Perrineau, Xander Berkeley, Joe Chrest, David Jensen, Mike Pniewski

DURATION: 108 minutes

Just For Vendetta Per Vendetta film tonight on tv: plot

An English teacher named Will Gerard (played Nicolas Cage) lives a simple and quiet life. His everyday life is abruptly turned upside down when he discovers that his wife has been beaten and raped by a stranger. While in the hospital Will Gerard is approached by an unknown man who says his name is Simon. The stranger proposes to him to take revenge alone for the terrible wrong he has suffered and to make an agreement, a pact: Simon knows the perpetrator of the crime, he is a repeat offender, previously convicted of sexual offenses, and he undertakes to execute together with gods. his “friends” the culprit of the attack by dawn the next day.

In exchange, Will will have to do some work for them. Will could wait for the police to find the culprit, arrest him, and put him in the hands of justice. Or he could rely on Simon and his friends who would avenge his wife instead of the institutions. But he is too upset and decides to accept the pact not knowing that it will cause uncontrollable consequences ..

Solo Per Vendetta film tonight on tv: curiosity

The script of the film was included among the best not yet written in the 2009 Blacklist.

Only for revenge it arrived in Italian cinemas for the first time on 02 September 2011. The shooting of the film took place between 02 December 2009 – 09 February 2010 in the United States.

Just For Vendetta streaming

Just For Vendetta movie tonight on tv: trailer

