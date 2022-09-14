Solo travel: I tested a week-long solo cruise and here’s why it’s the best way to travel alone, safely

Going on a trip alone is an adventure that is undoubtedly worth living. Because we don’t always have time to wait to find someone with whom to set off to discover the world, we sometimes have to manage to put aside our fears to dare to set sail alone. The challenge will certainly be worth the effort, but it is not to be minimized. To lack a traveling companion is to assume full responsibility for a departure into unknown lands with the sole support of your sense of resourcefulness and the audacity that will have pushed you to take the step of packing up solo. This is something to chill when you know how difficult the organization of holidays (even for one person) can be.

For Sunday adventurers, wanting to see the country without fear of finding themselves completely on their own, there is however an option that we do not necessarily think of, to leave alone with (almost) light spirit: cruises . Still perceived in the collective imagination as the favorite vacation landmarks of retirees, cruises actually have everything they need to seduce solo travelers of all ages who don’t like to worry too much.

Immediate boarding aboard Norwegian Prima

We also had the opportunity to experience it for the less unusual, by embarking without a travel partner, on board the latest born of the American company Norwegian Cruise Linethe Norwegian Prima. The departure of this inaugural cruise is given in Iceland. After a hassle-free plane flight from Paris, it is only once we arrive at the port of Reykjavik for boarding that we realize, faced with this impressive colossus of 142,500 tonnes, 294 meters, that we are going to have to enjoy our own company for the next 8 days. And yet, all it took was one foot in the boat for our worries to remain at the quay. Between the passengers who are already swarming in the corridors of the boat, the staff members who are busy welcoming us and telling us our cabin number, we are in fact so surrounded.

And that’s the whole point of staying on a cruise ship, being alone without feeling lonely. Norwegian Prima being able to accommodate more than 3000 guestsfor nearly 1,500 employees from all over the world dedicated to ensuring quality service on board.

What to do on Norwegian Prima?

After a day of excursion to discover the Icelandic splendours and the essential Blue Lagoon, back on the boat ready to set sail, from the private outdoor balcony of our spacious room, we dread the next two days that will be spent at sea. 48 hours during which we weren’t bored for a second. And for good reason, there is plenty to do on the Norwegian Prima. We eat there first a lot in the few 15 food stations (including 6 free, for 9 specialty restaurants) and their extravagant menus that allow you to try cuisines from around the world. A host of seafood one day, a sushi feast the next, Italian festivities the day after… We also drink a lot there when we decide to go around the 17 bars and lounges where quality cocktails and mocktails are concocted (for lovers of coffee and gourmet drinks: there is even a Starbucks on board). And then we still have a lot of fun thanks to the string of activities offered: go-kart track, mini golf, free-fall slide, virtual reality gallery… Not to mention the many aquatic pastimes: whether you are more the type to chill and let yourself be lulled by the sea breeze in the whirlpool baths, to make waves in the swimming pool, or to simply take a wave in “The Wave”, the simply stunning tide slide.

Wellness enthusiasts will understand us, on our side, it’s Mandara, the boat’s spa, that we spent our best moments of relaxation. A comforting space where you surrender to calm, luxury and voluptuousness. After a splash in the perfectly heated indoor pool, we head to the thermal suite where we alternate between charcoal sauna and Finnish sauna, before rushing into the relaxation room made of Himalayan salt and ending in style with an awakening of the senses in the detoxifying hammam. Barely time to relax on our heated bed, we have an appointment for a deep tissue massage. After 50 minutes in the expert hands of a talented young woman, we tell ourselves that this is clearly the life we ​​deserve and that there was not a moment when we regretted not having had someone to share those moments by our side. We also very often forget that we are at sea, only the few rare jolts felt at times remind us that there is water under our feet. Not enough to make us sick either, but plan ahead anyway. Mercalmdo we ever know.

The evenings on the boat are also very lively. After dinner and one (or two, or three…) Peach Bellini at the bar, it’s time for the shows! You may not be entitled every day, as was the case for us, to a private concert by the Norwegian Prima’s godmother, Katy Perry, who came to baptize the boat with great fanfare. On the other hand, you will certainly be amazed by the sight and the ears by attending the musical show Donna Summer, which brilliantly retraces the history and career of the disco icon. TV game fans “The Price is Right” (“The right price” in French) will enjoy taking part in a live and interactive version of the show. And we can tell you that to have seen it with our eyes, Katy Perry and her husband Orlando Bloom have not shunned their pleasure in the face of this show.

To meet people on board, it’s when the Prima Theater turns into a nightclub as it happens. The atmosphere is supercharged, the young meet the less young, some exchange a few wild dance steps and others do not leave alone in their cabin. But what happens on the boat stays on the boat.

Going on a solo cruise: is it worth it?

Beyond life on board, the concept of a cruise is also to visit several countries in fairly record time. In eight days, we passed through no less than 5 countries: Iceland, Ireland and the charming university town of Cork, England for a stopover on the Isle of Portland, France where we were able to discover the town of Le Havre and finally the Netherlands, where we were able to escape to the bustling streets of Amsterdam. What to allow you to soak up the atmosphere of different places and cultures, the time of a few hours, through paid excursions organized by the cruise organization in the emblematic stops of each destination or at your own pace by going walk on your own in the stopping towns. Here again, all the conditions are met to allow a person traveling alone not to find themselves in too much difficulty. Not insignificant comfort for travelers looking for safety and supervision.

Arrived safely in Amsterdam, at the end of this journey, we leave having lost all notion of time and reality, memories full of memories, new friends met on board and the obvious feeling of having probably experienced the experience of a life – absolutely confusing if it had to be summed up in one word – which we can therefore only recommend that you add to your bucket list.

For more information on the cruises offered aboard Norwegian Prima, services, prices, go to: here