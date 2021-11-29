Solomon Islands, Fiji send 50 soldiers with Australia – Last Hour forces

(ANSA-AFP) – HONIARA, NOV 29 – The Fiji Islands will deploy 50 soldiers in the peacekeeping force led by Australia in the Solomons, after days of riots that have devastated part of the capital Honiara. This was announced today by Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.



“To ensure the safety and well-being of our Pacific brothers and sisters in the Solomon Islands, 50 Fijian soldiers will be sent to Honiara tomorrow as part of an integrated reinforced contingent to Australian forces to help maintain peace and security,” he said. tweeted Bainimarama.



This reinforcement will bring the peacekeeping force to nearly 200 soldiers and policemen, mainly Australians with the participation of 34 men from Papua New Guinea. The Solomon Islands crisis erupted last week with three days of riots in Honiara among a population suffering from poverty, hunger and anger at the government policies of the country of 800,000. The government is accused of being corrupt and accountable to Beijing and other foreign interests. During the riots, in which at least three people were killed, demonstrators tried to burn down the prime minister’s private residence and parliament, before being dispersed by police with tear gas and warning shots. Today, residents of the capital continue to clean up the city, where the Chinese quarter has been reduced to a field of rubble. (ANSA-AFP).

