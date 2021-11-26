Solomon Islands in chaos: thousands of protesters in the streets, the governor announces a curfew

Third day of protests and riots in the Solomon Islands, where the governor general announced the night curfew for the capital Honiara.

David Vunagi has decreed “a daily curfew for Honiara from 7pm to 6am, starting November 26, and until it is lifted”.

Thousands of protesters have called for the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare by taking to the streets and setting fire to schools, banks, offices and police stations.

The city’s Chinatown was also attacked by crowds, where many Chinese businesses were damaged and shops looted.

The police fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators mostly from the neighboring island of Malaita which has long complained of neglect and marginalization by the central government and has also strongly opposed the overthrow of the alliances of Prime Minister Sogavare, who in 2019 diplomatic relations with Taiwan suspended to turn to Beijing.

On the contrary, the leaders of Malaita, the most populous of the islands, still maintain contacts with Taiwan and receive enormous aid from Taipei and Washington.

The premier of the province Daniel Suidani accused Sogavare of being in the pay of Beijing, claiming that he “raised the interest of foreigners above those of the Solomon Islands”

And China intervened on the crisis in the Pacific archipelago and expressed “great concern” for the unrest and security of Chinatown and the Chinese community.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the dispatch of military forces and peacekeepins to “provide stability and security”.

