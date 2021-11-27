Solomon Islands versus China. Australia sends the army

An anti-Chinese revolt that has been raging for three days now has led Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to send hundreds of soldiers and policemen to the Solomon Islands, an archipelago in the Pacific usually far from any international tension. The situation was getting out of hand with the authorities of the small state just a few hours’ flight from Australia. In the capital Honiara, thousands of people devastated and burned local Chinatown and attempted to storm the Parliament building. After violent clashes, the police imposed a curfew.

The demonstrators demand the resignation of the head of government, Manasseh Sogavare, who is accused of the decision that dates back to 2019 to close the Taiwan embassy after almost forty years and to proceed with the recognition in his place of Communist China, which yesterday it expressed fears for its citizens and support for Sogavare. Behind so much anger there is actually above all a long-standing fracture (already in 2006 there had been similar violence) between two tribal components of the population of the archipelago: the one who won the elections two and a half years ago is accused by the other to favor the rich Chinese minority to the detriment of the locals, who live poorly.

Sogavare the same one who yesterday asked for the Australian intervention – he had gladly accepted the generous offers that Beijing makes to the governments of the few countries that still recognize Taiwan to induce them to abandon it: in the case of the Solomons, it has undertaken to build a new stadium for free. 74 million dollars and other infrastructure. Meanwhile, he quickly built a massive embassy in central Honiara. It is money also spent with the aim of setting foot in countries with geostrategic importance (in the Pacific as in Africa or in the Indian Ocean) to get to build military installations there. The mechanism is now well known: the economies of these small states are too weak to allow them to repay the loans received, and governments eventually succumb to the Chinese claim to build air or naval bases as an alternative.

Only in Oceania, where Australia and the United States are increasingly alarmed by Chinese expansion, is it already happening in Tonga (which has borrowed from Beijing for 108 million dollars, a quarter of the national GDP), in Kiribati (where The US is looking with concern at the Chinese project to build a new airstrip), in Vanuatu (where work is already underway for a future Chinese naval base), in Papua-New Guinea, where the Chinese state fishing company invests billions in suspicious infrastructure. In the Samoa Islands, however, the new government canceled a plan financed by Beijing with 100 million dollars to expand a local port.

In short, just take a look at a map of the Pacific to understand that China aims to subvert the historic American and Australian hegemony.

But what happens to the Solomons must also be seen from the point of view of the tug-of-war between Washington and Beijing on the very hot question of Taiwan. A mission from the US Congress arrived on the island yesterday, the second this month. Two weeks after the world summit on democracy called by Joe Biden to which Taiwan was officially invited, in Taipei there is now talk of “solid friendship” with the Americans. In Beijing they are frothing with anger, and have reacted by sending military ships and planes to the Taiwan Strait.