Solos, here’s the trailer for the new Amazon series with Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the official trailer of the highly anticipated Amazon Original anthology series Solos, created by David Weil and with the Oscars Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway And Helen Mirren, Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu.

In Italy the series will make its exclusive debut on Prime Video the June 25, 2021.

History

The seven-episode anthology series explores the weird, beautiful, poignant, funny, extraordinary truths of what it means to be human. The series is set in our present and future and highlights how, even in the moments when we feel most alone, even in the most desperate circumstances, we are actually all connected through human experience.

The directors

Solos of Amazon Studios sees David Weil and Laura Lancaster as executive producer and Pixie Wespiser as producer. Weil makes his directorial debut, directing three episodes. Sam Taylor-Johnson is a two-episode director and executive producer. The other directors are Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.