“Solos”: the TV series with Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman and Anne Hathaway

Does he always put enthusiasm in everything he does?

Yes, in private and at work. I read a lot of scripts but when a script hits me I know immediately and I throw myself into it. “Solos” has different, unique, profound stories: to me it seems like a love letter for humanity.

The splendid Oscar winner Helen Mirren looks at the earth from a space capsule, in a very strong metaphor of advancing age. The entertainment world does not forgive women to age, have you noticed that?

Sure, I know that well. But maturity gives many other benefits, such as time to reflect and perhaps the way to rectify mistakes, so as not to have too many regrets.

Are you brooding?

Absolutely not: a friend of mine from London fell in love via Zoom with a man who lives in Los Angeles and went into crisis, she didn’t know whether to visit him. I immediately told her: “Find a way or you will regret it.” I am like that, I throw myself. And this is what Peg does in the episode: he takes courage to seize the opportunities and not live by “what if …”, but focus on “carpe diem”.

How do you experience advancing age in the spotlight?

I find it liberating and I don’t look at the little girl I once was, I enjoy my age without hiding the wrinkles that are part of this journey. Have you seen Helen Mirren in this red latex catsuit how sexy is she? Here, this image says it all: it is a very powerful message and a splendid awareness of age.

Did you take stock for your 50th birthday?

I just feel gratitude for being surrounded by a welcoming family and meaningful relationships. Sure, I’d be lying if I didn’t say there are signs of aging that I can only accept after taking a big sigh, but I’d never go back to my 25s. Today I know the power released by being oneself.

Helen Mirren Jason LaVeris / Amazon Studios

Do you always see the glass half full?

I am an optimist, a happy and positive person who opens his eyes in the morning all happy, with a good hurray! And I say to myself: “How wonderful, I start another day”. It is a habit I took years ago to give thanks for what I just woke up and now I always do it with renewed energy.

It looks like Wonder Woman …

My four daughters, the seven chickens and the three dogs in my house take care of it to keep me busy. Actually we are now in negotiations for a rabbit, but I haven’t given up yet. I like to live in a crowded place, full of beautiful creatures… even though I already know that it’s my turn to clean!

What kind of women would you like your girls to become?

I teach them to adapt to challenges, to find their way and to fight for change. When raising a daughter, the list of recommendations is quite long. Even though they have very different characters and often rebel in unison, I never tire of telling them the importance of getting out of the comfort zone and enjoying life.