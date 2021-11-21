Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United

MANCHESTER – It was in the air, now it is Official: Manchester United have sacked Solskjaer . The mistrust of the coach had already fallen a few days ago, after the 5-0 suffered by Liverpool and then following the knockout against Manchester City. The coup de grace on the adventure of the former Red Devils striker was given by the heavy 4-1 collected at Ranieri’s Watford home. Michael Carrick will take the lead of the team , waiting for the club to look for a new coach: Zidane is on pole.

The Manchester United statement

The press release from the company: “Manchester United announce that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his managerial role. Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they shouldn’t overshadow all the work it has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundation for long-term success. Ole leaves with our sincere thanks for his tireless efforts as a Manager and our best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not only for his history as a player, but as a great man and coach who has given us so many great moments. He will always be welcome at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family. Michael Carrick will now take over the leadership of the team for upcoming matches while the club seeks to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season“.