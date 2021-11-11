Solterra, Subaru’s first electric SUV debuts

Subaru officially unveiled Solterra, its first electric SUV. It is a vehicle born from the collaboration with Toyota. Indeed, it has several elements in common with the new Toyota bZ4X unveiled at the end of October. The first battery-powered model from Subaru will be marketed by mid-2022 in various markets including Japan, the United States, Canada, Europe and China. It will also be sold in Italy. The price list has obviously not yet been communicated. Let’s see, now, the first details that the Japanese carmaker has shared.

DESIGN AND INTERIORS

The new Solterra electric SUV measure 4,690 mm length × 1,860 mm width × 1,650 mm height, with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. This vehicle obviously rests on the same platform as the Toyota bZ4X which has been renamed Subaru Global Platform. It is a platform developed specifically for electric cars only. From a design point of view, the similarities with the Toyota model are evident. The major differences are found at the level of the front which allows to make the Subaru model immediately identifiable. In particular, there is a more elaborate bumper, a different grille and optical groups with a different design. The alloy wheels can be 18 or 20 inches.





The interior is very similar to that of the Toyota SUV. We find the digital instrumentation located above the steering wheel in an advanced position and the large infotainment screen located centrally. Space on board is certainly not lacking thanks to the wide wheelbase available to the SUV.

ENGINES