Solution for the mental health crisis of medical students

A group of medical students.

Aug 12, 2022. 12:30 p.m. READ IN 1 minute

Medicine students have raised alarms due to their high numbers of mental health problems in such a young group. The affections of anxiety Depression and even suicidal ideation that have been detected in the latest surveys carried out among this demographic group have led those responsible to seek solutions. One of the ways that the State Council of Medicine Students (CEEM) will apply this year is the creation of a new line of economic scholarships that allows students to defray the costs of the psychological consultations and estimate if they require a referral. The project will come to light with the collaboration of the Collegiate Medical Organization and Medical Mutual. “We did a study and the prevalence of these mental health conditions they are disproportionate”, have pointed to Medical Writing those responsible, who want to put an end to the overload after the pandemic…

