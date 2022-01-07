Solved the “ mystery ” of the strange structure seen by the Chinese rover Yutu-2 on the Moon: it was a rock

At the beginning of December 2021 the Chinese rover Yutu-2 (of the mission Change-4) had spotted a strange structure on the moon where he is continuing his exploratory mission on the hidden side. Several hypotheses have been made and obviously the imagination of more than one person immediately thought of some alien structure never seen before. But, as taught by Carl Sagan: “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence”.

What the “mysterious structure” seen by Yutu-2 looked like in early December

For this Chinese scientists, before giving an answer to the question of what that was “strange structure” on our natural satellite, they wanted to bring the lunar rover closer to frame it better. Yutu-2 it works with solar panels and this prevented it from moving during the lunar nights thus lengthening the resolution of the puzzle. Finally, after more than a month, the answer has arrived. It’s not about aliens.

The rock seen on the Moon by Yutu-2 was actually a rock

Because of its shape that appeared square, that one strange structure had been nicknamed “mysterious hut” (or mystery hut in English). The engineers worked to make sure that the little one lunar rover could reach that area as quickly as possible, also paying attention to the safety of the same since his mission is not over. On the rover’s path there were several craters that could have represented a danger, for this reason the movements have been treated in detail. The total mileage from Yutu-2 reached i 1003.9 meters (January 6, 2022) and much more remains to be discovered.

As reported, on December 27, 2021, the Yutu-2 rover Yes is awakened for its 38th lunar day. The control center has set the course to make it move North and reach the area of ​​interest by exceeding previous distance records without interruption. Previously, movements up to a maximum of 7 meters had been calculated but, with the greatest experience, it was possible to reach up to 12 meters. The engineers arrived at a distance of 10 meters from the curious structure traveling about 39 meters from the starting point. This allowed for discover that it was actually a rock less unusual in shape and much smaller than it might appear.

Now that rock took the name of jade rabbit (jade rabbit in English or Yutu in Chinese) due to its shape that resembles the terrestrial animal while it is feeding. Nothing strange then, even if the curiosity of scientists and engineers was great. The low resolution cameras, distance and perspective played a joke. Now we finally have the answer. As written above, this does not end the Chang’e-4 mission. The path of the Yutu-2 lunar rover, which landed on the moon along with the lander in early January 2019, will continue over the next few months.

